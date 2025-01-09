Windy Today, Calm Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday sees 30-35 mph northeast gusts in Las Vegas. We start in the low 40s but it feels like the 30s due to the steady 15 mph breezes. Highs only reach the upper 50s despite a mainly sunny sky.

A Wind Advisory continues for Laughlin and the Colorado River Valley, as well as Boulder City and Lake Mead, until midnight. Laughlin gusts reach 50-55 mph while Lake Mead and Boulder City winds max out at 30-35 mph.

Winds in the valley finally relax late tonight, when lows drop to the mid 30s, making for a frigid early Friday morning. Highs tomorrow are limited to the mid 50s, but at least the winds will be light as sunshine continues.

The weekend is breezy (north gusts 20 mph) and sunny and still chilly. Late night and early morning lows in the mid 30s are expected. Highs rise to 59° Saturday but only 54° Sunday.

North gusts to 20-25 mph continue early next week on Monday and Tuesday, as lows at night and early in the morning remain in the 30s and highs stay below-average, in the mid 50s.

Wednesday returns to 59° with less wind, although a small 10% rain chance is possible as a few clouds push in from the northwest.