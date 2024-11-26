Windy Today and Tonight, a Few Showers

LAS VEGAS — Tuesday starts in the low and mid 50s with a mostly cloudy sky. The wind will pick up quickly this morning, and a Wind Advisory is posted from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. for Las Vegas and most of the rest of Southern Nevada. Southwest gusts at 20 mph at 8:00 a.m. will hit 35 mph at midday and this afternoon, lifting highs to the upper 60s despite being mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of additional light showers. Evening gusts at 30 mph with a cold front around midnight shifting winds out of the north with 20 mph gusts through Wednesday morning as lows dip to the low 50s. Overnight showers are still possible, but a shift to more sunshine is expected Wednesday afternoon, when highs reach the low 60s and north breezes linger at 5-15 mph. Thanksgiving is Thursday and the weather looks partly cloudy, dry, and chilly: daybreak temperatures in the low 40s will only reach the upper 50s in the afternoon. Gusts on Turkey Day remain under 15 mph. We'll be near 60° Friday and Saturday with calm conditions and a mix of sun and clouds. More sun Sunday into early next week brings low-to-mid 60s, which is about 5° above-average for early December.