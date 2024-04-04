Windy Today

LAS VEGAS — A round of strong wind arrives today (gusts 40-45 mph this afternoon through tonight) while temperatures climb from the mid 50s at sunrise to the upper 70s this afternoon. Sunshine gives way to partly cloudy conditions today, and tomorrow ends up partly-to-mostly cloudy with a 10% shower chance and much colder highs in the upper 50s. Southwest gusts to 35 mph Friday will accentuate the cool down. It's a sunny Saturday with highs in the low 60s after starting near 40°. Each weekend afternoon brings gusts of 20 mph. Sunday starts in the mid 40s and finishes in the mid 60s as morning sun gives way to afternoon clouds. Monday afternoon sees continued 20 mph gusts, some lingering clouds, and highs in the upper 60s. A warm-up next week as high pressure aloft lifts Las Vegas temperatures to the mid 70s Tuesday and near 80° Wednesday and Thursday with sunshine and lingering daytime gusts of 20 mph. Nighttime lows will be in the 50s as we warm up next week.