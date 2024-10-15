Windy Then Cooler Late Week

LAS VEGAS — A big cool down looms Friday and this weekend as low pressure deepens across the West. Las Vegas starts in the 60s this Tuesday morning with calm and clear conditions. Highs reach 91° today as sunshine continues and winds remain light. Wednesday afternoon looks partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s as southwest gusts reach 20 mph. Thursday brings 30 mph gusts from the southwest, highs in the low 80s, and a mostly sunny sky. A cold front Thursday night brings a 30% chance of passing showers, which lasts through Friday. North winds at 15-30 mph throughout Friday will keep highs in the upper 60s (for the first time since April) alongside a mostly cloudy sky and a 30% chance of showers. Saturday has north winds at 15-25 mph in the morning with wake-up temperatures in the 50s and daytime highs near 72°. The wind should die down below 15 mph Saturday evening. We'll wake up to the 50s again on Sunday, and highs are limited to the mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky and calm winds. Las Vegas is back to the low 80s next week, with cooler nights and early mornings in the 50s sticking around.