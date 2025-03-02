Windy Sunday ahead in Southern Nevada

Prepare for a gusty Sunday! Ahead of a low pressure weathermaker migrating towards Southern Nevada, the wind is expected to ramp up tomorrow morning. We're looking at west/southwesterly wind speeds up to 30mph with gusts upwards of 50mph. Prepare for blowing dust and debris with the possibility of fallen tree limbs and strong crosswinds on the roads. Some small, isolated, light showers may develop in Clark County but the majority of moisture associated with this system will produce showers in Central Nevada. Some snow could fall in the higher elevations of Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. Our chances of rain in Las Vegas upticks a bit for Monday, while the breezes are expected to stick around as well to kick off the work week. Temperatures will drop with this system with our highs in the 60s for the next 7 days — that's pretty seasonable for this time of year.