Windy St. Patrick's Day ahead

Hold on to your pot of gold tomorrow! For Monday, St. Patrick's Day, southwesterly winds will blow up to 30mph with gusts upwards of 40mph in areas of Clark County including Las Vegas. A High Wind Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service as we will be seeing blowing dust & debris and strong crosswinds. Tonight will be a good time to pull anything loose in your backyard into the garage. Winds will stick with us through Tuesday as a low pressure system takes center stage. Temperatures will drop Monday to Tuesday from the mid-70s back to the mid-60s. By Thursday, we'll warm back up and see some more seasonable conditions.