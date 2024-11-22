Windy Saturday Ahead

LAS VEGAS — We start in the upper 30s and low 40s with a clear and calm sky. Plan on mid 60s this afternoon as light winds remain. Friday evening drops back into the 50s, and lows late tonight dip to the mid 40s. We'll approach the low 70s Saturday afternoon but wind will be an issue; southwest gusts reach 30 mph Saturday midday and afternoon, and 35 mph Saturday evening and night. During the F1 race, we expect readings near 60° with mostly cloudy, windy conditions. Sunday brings morning temperatures in the 50s and daytime highs in the mid 60s with lingering 10-20 mph breezes. There's a slim 10% rain chance on Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. Rain chances nudge up to 20% Monday and Tuesday, then 30% Wednesday morning as a cold front comes through. Highs are in the low 60s next week, but drop to the upper 50s on Thanksgiving with a partly cloudy sky. Nighttime lows next week will drop back to the 40s.