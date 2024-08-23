Windy, Near 100°

LAS VEGAS — Windy weather is here today and tomorrow, and temperatures will be a bit less hot. It's near 80° at sunrise, with breezes at 10-20 mph early increasing to 15-30 mph by late morning. Afternoon highs will be near 100°, with wind and sunshine. Evening temperatures drop to the 80s and lows Friday night fall to the low 70s as breezes linger at 10-20 mph. It's still windy on Saturday, with 10-20 mph early morning winds reaching 15-30 mph late morning through the afternoon. Highs hit the mid 90s Saturday (96°) and Sunday (97°) with sunshine. Calm conditions return Sunday, making for a very pleasant morning in the 70s before 10 a.m. Highs bounce back between 100° and 105° next week, which is just a little above-average for late August. Nighttime lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s next week. No monsoon storm chances are expected until Thursday, and even then, it's just a 10% chance in Las Vegas.