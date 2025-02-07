Windy Friday expected in Las Vegas with lots of sunshine

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hold onto your hats! It's going to be a very windy Friday throughout Southern Nevada, with gusts upwards of 40 or 45 mph possible throughout the valley.

The National Weather Service has a Wind Advisory in place for much of our region, and winds are expected to be at their strongest right around lunchtime Friday. The Wind Advisory is currently set to expire at 7 p.m. Friday, which is around when we expect our gusts to taper off into the overnight hours.

It's still expected to be breezy to start the weekend, but nothing close to the gusts we've seen the last couple days here in Las Vegas. Plus, other than some light cloud cover here and there, sunshine will dominate the daytime skies over the next several days.

Friday daytime highs around the region will hover around 70 degrees—still eight or nine degrees above normal, but not quite the record highs we saw to start the week. Temps will start a gradual cooling trend this weekend, eventually even dipping back under seasonal norms with highs in the upper 50s by the middle of next work week.

We're tracking an area of low pressure dipping into our region by the middle of next week, which is responsible for the cool down in temperatures and could have some extremely outside chances for some precipitation. Forecast confidence for the middle of next week is still extremely low, though, so we'll definitely keep you posted as next week comes into view.

Enjoy your Friday and have a great weekend!