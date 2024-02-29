Windy Days Ahead

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 40s at sunrise in Las Vegas under a clear sky with breezes at 5-10 mph but southwest gusts increase to 20 mph by 9:00 a.m. and 30 mph by midday. Highs reach the low 70s this afternoon while gusts hit 35 mph. Evening gusts of 35 mph may increase to 40 mph tonight, when lows fall to the low 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Friday brings daytime gusts of 45 mph, which will kick up dust, deliver strong crosswinds on the freeways, and likely lead to spotty power outages. Highs on Friday reach the mid 60s as a mostly sunny sky accompanies the wind. Friday night falls to 50° while southwest gusts continue at 40 mph. Daytime highs in the low 60s Saturday will be overshadowed by 50 mph gusts in the morning and 60 mph gusts from midday through afternoon, bringing widespread wind impacts and ruining any outdoor activities. There's a 10% rain chance on Saturday, and again on Sunday when highs drop near 60° and southwest gusts linger at 25-30 mph.

Monday and Tuesday look less windy (south and southeast breezes at 10-15 mph) with highs of 60° and 64°, respectively. Breezes return by the middle of next week, as do small rain chances. Wednesday sees 65° with southwest gusts of 25 mph. Nighttime lows will be in the 40s Saturday night through next week.