Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Windy conditions diminishing and a mild weather week ahead for Las Vegas

Monday's forecast
KTNV
Monday's forecast
Las Vegas Extended Forecast
Posted at 6:41 PM, May 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-05 21:41:23-04

Strong winds pushed through southern Nevada this weekend, around midnight Saturday an 88mph gust was clocked at Angel Peak and at 2:30PM Sunday a 58mph gust hit Allegiant Stadium.

These strong winds are dying down this evening and as we kick off our work week tomorrow, only light breezes will be felt here in Las Vegas.

This wind was part of the impacts from a large low pressure system that pushed into the western U.S. this weekend dropping cooler temperatures into the region ...temporarily. Highs in the 60s Sunday will quickly transition to high temps in the upper 70s/low 80s Monday - that's about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. We'll warm up again soon. We're expected to hit the 90s this weekend and stay there through the following weeks.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018