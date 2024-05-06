Windy conditions diminishing and a mild weather week ahead for Las Vegas

Strong winds pushed through southern Nevada this weekend, around midnight Saturday an 88mph gust was clocked at Angel Peak and at 2:30PM Sunday a 58mph gust hit Allegiant Stadium.

These strong winds are dying down this evening and as we kick off our work week tomorrow, only light breezes will be felt here in Las Vegas.

This wind was part of the impacts from a large low pressure system that pushed into the western U.S. this weekend dropping cooler temperatures into the region ...temporarily. Highs in the 60s Sunday will quickly transition to high temps in the upper 70s/low 80s Monday - that's about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year. We'll warm up again soon. We're expected to hit the 90s this weekend and stay there through the following weeks.