Windy and Warm on Thursday

Harry Reid Airport reached 92 degrees today, making it our first 90 degree day in Las Vegas. Mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the 50s and 60s again. Sun and clouds tomorrow as an area of low pressure moves across the region increasing winds. SW 15-25 gusts 35 mph expected in the valley. Breezy and cooler on Friday with highs back down to more seasonable range. The 70s will stay with us this weekend and next week.