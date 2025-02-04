Windy and Warm

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tuesday morning brings low 50s with breezes at 5-15 mph in Las Vegas. Windier weather is expected for the rest of the work and school week.

Southwest afternoon gusts at 30-35 mph are in the forecast each day through Friday.

Highs today in Las Vegas should hit 78°, breaking the old record of 76° from 1953. Partly cloudy weather this morning will give way to a mostly sunny sky.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be closer to 70° (still 10° above-average) as gusts continue.

Nighttime lows this week range from the mid 40s and low 50s. It will be chillier, in the upper 30s to near 40°, this weekend into next week.

Cooler weather returns for the weekend, with highs in the low 60s as daytime north breezes linger at 10-15 mph.

The UV index is "moderate" at midday, which means a sunburn can happen in 45 minutes. Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea, even in winter.

The pollen levels are medium-high this week, with juniper and ash the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" due to particle pollution. The wind may blow some dust around in open, wind-prone areas.