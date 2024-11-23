Windy and Mild Tomorrow

Mostly clear and chilly tonight with lows 40s. Partly cloudy and windy tomorrow SW 15-20 G 35 mph. Mild day with highs in the low 70s in Las Vegas. We have a Wind Advisory in until 4 am Sunday. High Wind Warning for the Spring Mts until 4 am Sunday. Lighter winds on Sunday with a slight chance of showers. Showers chances continue early next week with cooler temperatures. Dry on Thanksgiving. Highs in the 50s and 60s next work week.