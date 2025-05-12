Windy and Dusty

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A very windy Monday is on deck, with gusts between 40-45 mph in Las Vegas causing blowing dust and crosswinds on the roads. A Wind Advisory runs from 8am until 11pm. In the Spring Mountains there's a High Wind Warning, and gusts reach 55 mph in Red Rock Canyon and Mt. Charleston, with 60 mph gusts in Lee Canyon.

Temperatures start mild, in the 70s, and climb to near 90° this afternoon. The sky starts partly cloudy before turning mostly cloudy later today. Lows tonight drop to the low 60s as gusts linger at 25-30 mph.

Tuesday is windy, but manageably so, with gusts of 30 mph in the morning and 25 mph in the afternoon. Highs will be below-average, in the mid-to-upper 70s, under a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday begins near 60° with lingering northwest breezes at 10-15 mph and sunshine. Highs remain in the upper 70s that afternoon.

Thursday sees mid 80s and continued light gusts, while Friday brings 90° after starting in the mid 60s.

The weekend ahead is pleasant; partly cloudy conditions with a 10% shower chance, highs in the 80s, and gusts between 20-25 mph.

Highs next week will climb from the mid 80s Monday and Tuesday to the 90s Wednesday and beyond.

The UV index is "very high" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 10:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year.

The forecast pollen levels are "high" the next four days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses as the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "unhealthy for sensitive groups" today and "moderate" tomorrow, due to blowing dust and particle pollution, respectively.