Windy and dry conditions keep fire danger high through Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of 7:42 p.m. on Friday, summer has officially arrived in Southern Nevada!

We're ushering in summer with daytime high temperatures dipping below the triple digits for the first time in two weeks this weekend, but gusty winds and relative humidity in the single digits will keep fire danger extremely high, at least through Saturday.

Almost the entire state of Nevada, much of southern Utah, northern Arizona, western Colorado and western New Mexico are under a Red Flag Warning through Saturday, meaning any fire that sparks will likely spread fast in these conditions.

Southern Nevada's Red Flag Warning is set to expire Saturday at 11 p.m.

We officially reached 103 degrees at Reid Airport on Friday, which will likely be our last day in triple digits until the middle of next week. The last time we were below 100 degrees was back on June 6, when the daytime high reached 96.

The "coolest" day of this period—if you can call it that—will be Sunday, with highs in the low 90s for most of the valley. Still, it should feel like quite the relief after this recent prolonged stretch in the triple digits.

Winds will continue to come from the southwest through the weekend, and will be at their strongest mid-day Saturday. Sustained winds will hover between 15 and 25 mph for most of our neighborhoods and throughout the region, with gusts upwards of 30 or 35 mph possible in the valley.

That's not quite enough to meet the criteria for a Wind Advisory in the valley, but a Lake Wind Advisory is in place through Saturday night for the Colorado River Valley, as gusts upwards of 40 mph could create choppy conditions and 1-3 ft. waves on Lake Mead.

Winds will die down fairly substantially Sunday and into the work week, and temperatures will start to climb back up near normal by mid-week and into next work week.

Bottom line: enjoy the milder temperatures while they last, and remember to be extra fire wise when you're outside enjoying all that Southern Nevada has to offer this weekend!