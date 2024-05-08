Windy and Cooler Tomorrow

Mostly clear, chilly and breezier tonight with the next low pressure system moving in. The winds and will last through the day on Wednesday and Thursday. Wind gusts up to 30 mph out of the north. Cooler with temperatures tomorrow with highs in the 70s and we’ll see low eighties on Thursday. Less wind and warmer Friday with highs in the 80s. Mostly sunny and highs in the 90s Mother’s Day weekend.