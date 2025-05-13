Windy and Cooler on Tuesday

Windy night under partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s and 60s. Still windy on Tuesday with gusts around 30 mph out of the southwest. Much cooler tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s. We'll have less wind on Wednesday as the trough starts to head off to the east. Highs in the upper 70s. Warmer on Thursday and turning breezy by Friday as the next system approaches. Slight chance of showers this weekend with highs in the 80s.