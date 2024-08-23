Windy and Cooler on Friday

Mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the 70s and 80s. Strong southwest winds again tomorrow and Saturday as a trough moves through. SW 15-25 with gusts 30-40 mph. Cooler tomorrow with highs in the 90s. The 90s will continue through the weekend. Lighter winds on Sunday. Enjoy the brief cool down. High pressure builds back in next week and highs will reach into the triple digits.