Windy and Colder in Las Vegas, Calm Midweek With Clouds and Continued Chill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early morning lows dip to the 40s in Las Vegas this Monday, with developing north winds at 15-25 mph by midday alongside a sunny sky.

Afternoon highs reach near 60° as north winds continue at 10-20 mph. This evening drops to the 40s by 7:00 p.m. and Las Vegas tumbles to the mid 30s late tonight, which is a couple degrees below-average and the coldest we've been so far this fall. Lingering north winds at 10-20 mph mean wind chill values will be in the 20s tonight and early Tuesday!

Tomorrow sees sunshine, a very cold morning in the 30s and 40s, daytime highs in the mid 50s, and morning gusts near 20 mph that taper to 10 mph by late afternoon. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning dips back to the mid 30s with calm winds and a partly cloudy sky.

Thicker high clouds at times on Wednesday (57°) and Thursday (59°) with light winds and nighttime lows in the upper 30s, which is average for mid-December. A climb to the low 60s on Friday, this weekend, and early next week.

Milder highs in the mid 60s look likely in the week leading up to Christmas. Low temperatures most of those nights will be in the low-and-mid 40s. There are hints of spotty light showers returning to the forecast in the days leading up to Christmas.