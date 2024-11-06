Windy and Cold

LAS VEGAS — A Wind Advisory runs through 10am in Las Vegas and 7pm for Lake Mead and the Colorado River Valley. North gusts of 25-35 mph are expected all day, so wake-up temperatures in the 40s feel like the 30s, and afternoon highs will struggle to reach 60° despite full sunshine. Lows tonight drop to the low 40s, and lingering 25 mph gusts will again drop wind chills into the 30s. There's actually a Freeze Warning tonight for Pahrump, where lows drop to the low 30s. Northeast 15-25 mph gusts on Thursday accompany sunshine and highs in the low 60s. Thursday night and Friday morning bring lows in the low 40s but it will be calm. Friday brings mid 60s and the weekend delivers highs near 70°. We'll keep dropping to the 40s each night during this stretch. Veterans Day is Monday and we'll reach 72° as south breezes of 10-20 mph develop in the afternoon. Monday night and Tuesday are breezy, with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 60s as northwest winds develop at 10-20 mph. We'll likely remain in the 60s for highs and 40s for lows into the middle of the month.