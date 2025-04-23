Windy Afternoons Ahead

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas starts in the 60s this morning with 5-10 mph breezes and a partly cloudy sky.

Mid 80s are forecast this afternoon, but southwest wind gusts to 30 mph will be the bigger weather story.

Lows the next couple nights dip to the low 60s as breezes linger at 10-15 mph.

Thursday sees daytime gusts of 25 mph and highs back in the mid 80s.

Friday and Saturday are going to be windier; afternoon southwest gusts approach 35 mph and could stir up some dust, especially in open areas.

Highs dip from the low 80s Friday to the middle 70s this weekend, and we'll remain in the upper 70s Monday.

Low temperatures dip to the mid 50s late Friday night, and stay there across the weekend.

Highs next week will warm to the mid 80s Tuesday and then approach 90° next Friday and beyond as we ease into early May.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels range from medium-high to high the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow as light winds have allowed some particle pollution to build.