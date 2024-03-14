Winds gust upwards of 50mph today!

A strong low pressure system has migrated towards Southern Nevada and we're tracking isolated rain/snow showers and windy conditions with gusts up to 50mph.

Because this system is pulling in from the north, the wind chill will be significant today. Temperatures feel like they're in the 30s this morning! Bundle up, you're going to thank me later.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect as we track impacts such as blowing dust and debris, downed tree limbs, and possible impacts to power. This encompasses Clark County, Lincoln County, Nye County and Esmerelda County. These advisories expires tomorrow afternoon.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Spring Mountains - it goes into effect at 5PM and extends through Friday evening. We're tracking snow accumulations up to 4 inches at 6,000ft and up to 8 inches at 8,000 feet. This in addition to blowing wind will make for some treacherous conditions.