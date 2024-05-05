Wind sticks around Sunday

Wind is kicking up lots of dust and we're tracking gusts upwards of 50mph this Saturday evening in the Las Vegas valley. Through the evening and into Sunday morning, gusts will stay on the stronger side and a Wind Advisory remains in effect for much of southern Nevada until 5PM. Tomorrow afternoon, wind speeds will decrease from up to 30mph down to 20mph and we'll see that sun come out. Low pressure has temporarily cooled us down. Temperatures reach the upper 60s/low 70s Sunday and warm back into the 80s Monday.