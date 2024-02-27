Wind sticks around overnight, northerly breeze Tuesday

Windy conditions will continue through tonight with especially strong gusts towards the western sides of the Las Vegas Valley. Sustained southwesterly gusts up to 35mph directly in the city, while Red Rock Canyon is an area we're seeing much more intensity with wind gusts up to 50mph.

The winds shift tomorrow and move in from the north, although this breeze will be less significant - sustained winds around 10 miles per hour. Tomorrow's wind chill will make temps feel slightly cooler than they are, and highs will drop into the mid-60s.

A brief warm up will take our temps back to the low 70s Thursday and Friday. This ahead of a significant change over the weekend where we're expecting scattered showers and below normal temperatures.