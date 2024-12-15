Wind settles down Sunday in Las Vegas

Windy conditions were pushing gusts upwards of 40mph in the Las Vegas Valley Saturday, but the wind won't be sticking around too much longer. Wind speeds up to 20mph will start to die down after 9PM tonight but will remain breezy through early tomorrow morning. However, Sunday is expected to be much milder in comparison by mid-day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low to mid-60s in Las Vegas. High pressure will start to build back into Southern Nevada through next week with temperatures warming to 66 by Wednesday, that will be a high about 10 degrees warmer than average.