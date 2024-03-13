Wind picks up Wednesday as low pressure system dives into the area

A Wind Advisory goes into effect this evening at 11PM in Southern Nevada, but winds will be picking up earlier than that in the area.

This due to a low pressure system that's pushing into the west-central U.S. over the next few days. Wind speeds in the afternoon will be up to 15-20mph and overnight ramp up to 25-35mph. Gusts will blow up to 50mph. We could see impacts to tree limbs, power lines, and blowing dust. This advisory expires Friday morning.

Because of this wind, temperatures will feel a little bit cooler because of wind chill. Highs will hit the upper 60s, low 70s in the Las Vegas valley, but it will feel about 5-10 degrees cooler. Grab a jacket, and have a great Wednesday! We'll be tracking some isolated showers Thursday.