Wind Advisory Today and Tonight

LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas starts in the 50s with a mix of clouds and partial sun, but wind is the big weather story today and tonight. Gusts from the southwest of 40 mph this afternoon have prompted a Wind Advisory from 10:00 a.m. today until 6:00 a.m. tomorrow. Blowing dust, crosswinds while driving, downed tree branches, and spotty power outages are all possible when strong wind hits Southern Nevada. Highs reach the low 70s this afternoon, but it won't be a good afternoon to be outside to enjoy the mild air. Additionally, high tree pollen levels add to the issues if you're outdoors. Temperatures tonight drop to the low 50s while the gusty winds continue and skies begin to clear.

Tuesday looks sunny and breezy, with north winds at 10-20 mph limiting highs to the mid 60s. Wednesday is the lone calm day this week, and starts chilly in the 40s before finishing in the mid 60s with a mostly sunny sky.

Southwest gusts of 25 mph Thursday (mostly sunny and 70°) and 35 mph Friday (mostly sunny and 70°) precede a cool down on Saturday to a high of 60° with stronger southwest gusts to 40 mph and a 30% chance of showers. Sunday brings west gusts to 25 mph, another big drop to highs in the low 50s, and a 20% chance of spotty showers. Several inches of snow is forecast in the Spring Mountains this weekend, although it will mix with rain during the daytime.