Wind Advisory Through Tonight

LAS VEGAS — Southwest gusts to 40 mph in Las Vegas today and tonight, so a Wind Advisory is with us from 11am until 5am. Blowing dust is a concern today and tonight, as are crosswinds for high-profile vehicles. We wake to the low 70s this morning, and highs are limited to the upper 70s this afternoon in spite of a mostly sunny sky. We drop to the 50s tonight as northwest winds develop behind a midnight cold front. Tuesday morning is breezy and cold, and highs in the afternoon are limited to the upper 60s. There's a 20% chance of a shower tonight in Las Vegas, and a slim 10% chance lingers Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday is calm and in the upper 40s at sunrise with highs limited to the mid 60s in the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky. Low 70s for Halloween with sunshine and quiet winds under 10 mph. Trick-or-treat temperatures will dip into the mid 60s after sunset, so it will be chilly. Low 70s Friday yield to upper 60s this weekend, when shower chances redevelop late Saturday through Sunday.