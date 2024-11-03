Wind Advisory in effect Sunday throughout Southern Nevada

We're looking at windy conditions Sunday in Southern Nevada behind a cold front that's bringing low pressure to the area. A Wind Advisory has been issued for tomorrow by the National Weather Service for Clark, Esmeralda, Nye and Lincoln Counties and goes into effect at 10 A.M and expires Monday at 4 A.M.

North and Northwesterly winds will start to pick up in the morning and ramp by mid-day. Wind speeds are 15-25mph with gusts up to 50mph. Expect impacts like blowing dust and debris (and Halloween decorations), strong crosswinds, and possible power outages.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-60s in Las Vegas. We'll stay in that range through mid-week until another low pressure brings in some cooler temperatures Wednesday into Thursday and our highs will drop into the low 60s. Overnight temperatures are in the 40s this week.