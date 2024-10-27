Wind Advisory in effect Monday

As a cold front exits into the region, winds will be picking up starting Saturday evening in Southern Nevada - around 10 to 15mph.

On Monday at 11AM, a Wind Advisory will go into effect for areas of Clark County, Mohave County and San Bernadino County. Southwest winds will blow 20-30mph with gusts up to 50mph. The advisory expires Tuesday morning at 5PM. Impacts may include blowing dust and debris, strong crosswinds, power outages and downed tree limbs. It's a good idea to bring lawn furniture and garbage cans indoors ahead of tomorrow if you can.

Temperatures will start to drop tomorrow in Las Vegas with highs in the upper 70s low 80s to kick off the work week. However, temperatures will drastically change into Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s! We'll stay below average through the weekend and into next week due to this low pressure system.