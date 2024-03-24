Wind Advisory in effect in Southern Nevada

The wind remains a major player this weekend in your forecast! Wind speeds 25-35mph and gusts even higher blowing through Las Vegas this afternoon. A Wind Advisory has been issued for portions of Clark County and Nye County due to impacts like strong crosswinds, blowing dust and debris. Stay safe out there! Winds die down overnight but breezes continue through tomorrow. Scattered, light showers migrate through the region tomorrow as part of this widespread activity. Monday, conditions clear out and high pressure builds through the work week getting temps back to the 70s by Tuesday.