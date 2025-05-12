Wind Advisory in effect as Las Vegas anticipates gusts up to 50mph Monday

Windy weather is on deck again as we start the work week and an advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service.

A strong low pressure system developing in the Pacific Northwest is headed our way! You may have noticed the gusty conditions Sunday ahead of the change, and those winds will be even stronger Monday. We'll see sustained winds in Las Vegas up to 30mph with gusts up to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory for Clark County will stay in effect through 11PM tomorrow. Prepare for blowing dust and debris along with strong crosswinds. Possible downed trees and impacts to power lines could also manifest with tomorrow's forecast with temperatures sticking to the low 90s.

We'll get a major change Tuesday as the low pressure moves further south into our region. We'll see highs in the upper 70s. By Wednesday, we'll start to warm back up, the winds will subside and we'll see the 80s for a few days before a return to the 90s on Friday.