Wildfire, wind impacts to Las Vegas

Hazy and windy conditions in southern Nevada Saturday are set to continue through early Sunday morning, but smoke should lift to the north by the afternoon.

Wildland fires burning in southern California - the Trout and Borel Fires - are currently the biggest factors in the wildfire smoke hitting up Las Vegas. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Clark County.

Satellite imagery of the Trout and Borel Fires pushing smoke into Southern Nevada today.



Hazy skies are expected to continue through Sunday morning.



Full forecast here: https://t.co/46l3ddPWd1 — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) July 28, 2024

We have issued a #VegasAirQuality ALERT for wildfire smoke, in effect today and tomorrow (July 28) due to smoke from the Borel and Trout fires in California driving into #ClarkCounty.

▶️ Stay indoors when you see or smell smoke.

▶️ Keep windows and doors closed.

▶️ Limit… — Clark County Dept. of Environment & Sustainability (@ClarkCountyDES) July 27, 2024

Sunday will be breezy with a high of 105 - which is average for this time of year. Temperatures are set to remain seasonable over the next few days, with a gradual warm up toward next weekend.