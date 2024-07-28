Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Wildfire, wind impacts to Las Vegas

Posted at
and last updated

Hazy and windy conditions in southern Nevada Saturday are set to continue through early Sunday morning, but smoke should lift to the north by the afternoon.

Wildland fires burning in southern California - the Trout and Borel Fires - are currently the biggest factors in the wildfire smoke hitting up Las Vegas. An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Clark County.

Sunday will be breezy with a high of 105 - which is average for this time of year. Temperatures are set to remain seasonable over the next few days, with a gradual warm up toward next weekend.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk