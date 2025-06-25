Wildfire smoke continues to push into Southern Nevada

Fire update:

Wildfire smoke is continuing to push into the Las Vegas valley with some reduced air quality, AQI levels have risen into the 80s Tuesday afternoon which takes us to a "moderate level" meaning sensitive individuals should use precaution outdoors. Particulate matter from fires in the Baja California Peninsula continue to move into Southern Nevada, however there is minimal "vertical mixing" meaning a lot of that smoke isn't being fully integrated to lower elevations - which ultimately helps air quality not take too big of a hit.

Two mostly uncontained fires in Southern Utah near St. George are also cause for concern, a combined 30,000+ acres burning impacting locals who have cabins in the area or recreate there. Something to keep tabs on.

Calm southerly winds Tuesday afternoon helped stamp out another Wetlands Park blaze quickly, but as summer ramps up...so will fire season. We will see an elevated risk for large wildfires in Nevada in July.

Warming up:

Lots of sunshine over the next few days. Heat continues to ramp up slowly over the work week with a return to triple digits Wednesday (100 degrees) we'll continue to climb through the weekend with a possible 110 degrees next Monday. Overnight temperatures will also be warming through the rest of the work week with low temps into 80s by Friday night.