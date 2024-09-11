Wildfire smoke billows into Las Vegas from CA fires, wind and 90s on the horizon

Prepare for wind Wednesday in Las Vegas as low pressure pushes into the northwest - that'll help cool our temperatures down but also increase fire weather concerns due to dry, hot and windy conditions. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for much of Nevada tomorrow including most of Clark County as southwest winds gust up to 30mph. Smoke is continuing to billow directly into southern Nevada from CA because of the wind direction. As a plus, we'll see highs drop to the 90s by Thursday through the weekend with rain chances increasing on Sunday/Monday.