Widespread rain by late morning

LAS VEGAS — It's cloudy and in the mid 50s before sunrise, and isolated light rain showers are expected through 9:00 a.m. After that, wet weather turns widespread in Las Vegas and lasts through the afternoon into the evening. We'll see about 0.25" of rainfall so streets will be slick. Apart from the rain, it's breezy (south gusts 15-25 mph) and cold with temperatures in the 50s all day.

Heavy snow is expected above 6,000 feet today and tonight, with additional snow showers Friday, so a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range. Snowfall of 10" to 20" is likely for Mt. Charleston and Lee Canyon! Gusts of 45 mph will blow the snow around and impact visibility. Travel is discouraged in the mountains during this time. Driving in Lincoln County will be slippery above 5,000 feet (including stretches of Highway 93 near Caliente and Pioche) today and tomorrow so a Winter Weather Advisory is also in place. A Winter Storm Warning is also in place for northern Nye County due to slippery travel along Highway 95 in Beatty and Tonopah.

Temperatures tonight will drop to the mid 40s in Las Vegas, with stray showers possible but thinning out considerably after 10:00 p.m. Only a 30% chance of a passing shower on Friday in Las Vegas, with a mostly cloudy morning giving way to a partly cloudy afternoon. Don't expect a warm-up; upper 50s and 20 mph southwest gusts in the afternoon will still be coat-worthy. Saturday looks dry and partly cloudy, with wake-up readings near 40° and daytime highs in the mid 50s. Sunday turns mostly cloudy and stays similarly chilly, but winds each weekend day will be capped at 10-15 mph. A small 30% chance of showers develops Sunday afternoon and continue Sunday night through Monday. Any rain amounts look light during this stretch.

Rain increases in coverage Tuesday and Wednesday (60% chance) with a few tenths of an inch expected each day. Temperatures remain below-average in the upper 50s those days, and nighttime lows will be in the mid 40s.