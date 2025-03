Increasing clouds tonight with lows in the 40s and 50s. Next system moves in Wednesday bringing some rain and wind and and this will continue early Friday. Rain: 0.10"-0.20". SW gusts 20-35 mph. Highs in the 50s and 60s. Quiet weather this weekend with sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Winter Storm Warning for the Spring Mountains is in effect Wednesday 4 PM- Friday 10 AM. Gusts up to 45 mph. More than 12" above 8000'.