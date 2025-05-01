Weekend Weather Changes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday morning starts mostly cloudy and in the upper 60s and low 70s in Las Vegas; afternoon highs reach the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky alongside a 10% chance for a shower or a thundershower. Meanwhile, Mt. Charleston's chance of scattered downpours with thunder is 40%, and Pahrump's chance is 20%.

Temperatures move from the mid 60s early Friday morning to the upper 80s in the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. While a few isolated thundershowers are possible in southern Clark County on Friday, the chance in Las Vegas remains low, at just 10%.

Highs reach the mid 80s Saturday with gusty south-southwest winds at 20-30 mph and increasing clouds. There's a 20% chance for showers on Saturday, increasing to a 40% chance Saturday night as lows drop near 60° with 10-15 mph south winds.

Temperatures tumble considerably by the end of the weekend, with Sunday highs near 70° as southeast gusts hit 20 mph and a 40% chance of showers and thundershowers brings occasionally wet weather to some areas.

Sunday night falls to the mid 50s as clouds continue with 5-15 mph winds and spotty showers.

Monday remains much cooler than average, in the upper 60s, and a mostly cloudy sky accompanies a continued 40% chance of showers and thundershowers.

Tuesday sees low 50s at daybreak, afternoon highs in the low 70s, and a lingering 20% chance for a shower or thundershower.

We warm to the upper 70s Wednesday, the mid 80s Thursday, and will be near 90° for a stretch starting next Friday.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels range from medium-high to medium the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow.