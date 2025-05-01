Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weekend Weather Changes

Channel 13 Weather Forecast | Thursday, May 1
Channel 13 Weather Forecast for May 1
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday morning starts mostly cloudy and in the upper 60s and low 70s in Las Vegas; afternoon highs reach the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky alongside a 10% chance for a shower or a thundershower. Meanwhile, Mt. Charleston's chance of scattered downpours with thunder is 40%, and Pahrump's chance is 20%.

Temperatures move from the mid 60s early Friday morning to the upper 80s in the afternoon with a mostly sunny sky. While a few isolated thundershowers are possible in southern Clark County on Friday, the chance in Las Vegas remains low, at just 10%.

Highs reach the mid 80s Saturday with gusty south-southwest winds at 20-30 mph and increasing clouds. There's a 20% chance for showers on Saturday, increasing to a 40% chance Saturday night as lows drop near 60° with 10-15 mph south winds.

Temperatures tumble considerably by the end of the weekend, with Sunday highs near 70° as southeast gusts hit 20 mph and a 40% chance of showers and thundershowers brings occasionally wet weather to some areas.

Sunday night falls to the mid 50s as clouds continue with 5-15 mph winds and spotty showers.

Monday remains much cooler than average, in the upper 60s, and a mostly cloudy sky accompanies a continued 40% chance of showers and thundershowers.

Tuesday sees low 50s at daybreak, afternoon highs in the low 70s, and a lingering 20% chance for a shower or thundershower.

We warm to the upper 70s Wednesday, the mid 80s Thursday, and will be near 90° for a stretch starting next Friday.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels range from medium-high to medium the next several days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk