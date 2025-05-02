Weekend Rain, Thunder, Wind, and Temperature Changes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures move from the mid 60s early this morning to the upper 80s this afternoon with a mostly sunny sky and light winds at 5-15 mph. While a few isolated thundershowers are possible in southern Clark County on Friday, the chance in Las Vegas remains low, at just 10%.

Friday night lows dip to the mid 60s as clouds increase and winds stay light.

Highs reach the mid 80s Saturday with gusty south-southwest winds at 15-35 mph and a mostly cloudy sky. There's a 30% chance for showers and thundershowers on Saturday, starting around midday.

The rain chance increases to 40% Saturday night, while temperatures dip to the low 60s with lingering 10-20 mph south winds.

Temperatures tumble considerably by the end of the weekend, with Sunday highs near 71° as southeast breezes blow at 10-20 mph and a 50% chance of showers and thundershowers brings occasionally wet weather to Southern Nevada.

Sunday night falls to the mid 50s as clouds continue with 5-15 mph winds and a 40% chance of additional showers.

Monday remains much cooler than average, in the upper 60s, and a mostly cloudy sky and a continued 50% chance of rain and thunder. Breezes Monday, apart from near any showers, will be light at 5-15 mph.

Tuesday sees mid 50s at daybreak, afternoon highs in the low 70s, and a lingering 20% chance for a daytime shower or thundershower.

We warm to near 80° Wednesday, the mid 80s Thursday, and will be near 90° next Friday and low-to-mid into the following weekend.

The UV index is "very high" from noon to 2 p.m. (sunburn in 15 minutes), "high" as early as 11:00 a.m. and as late as 3:00 p.m. (sunburn in 30 minutes), and "moderate" as early as 9:00 a.m. and as late as 4:00 p.m. (sunburn in 45 minutes). Sunscreen and a hat are a good idea this time of year, even when temperatures aren't sizzling.

The forecast pollen levels are "medium" the next four days, with ragweed, olive, and grasses the predominant pollen types.

The air quality forecast is "moderate" today and tomorrow.