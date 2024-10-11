Weekend Highs Dip to Low 90s

LAS VEGAS — Friday starts near 70° with a mix of high clouds and some sun. Highs reach the mid 90s today (setting a record in Las Vegas) with southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Temperatures dip to the low 90s this weekend, and late night and early morning lows will be in the 60s. A stretch of upper 80s arrives early next week, and we're on track for low 80s late next week. The potential for our first days in the 70s since May exists next Friday and Saturday. Highs in the low 80s look likely in the lead-up to Halloween.