Wednesday: Spotty Shower Early, Blustery

LAS VEGAS — Spotty showers are possible this morning, but it won't be nearly as wet as the last couple days. Temperatures in the 40s feel even colder due to southwest winds at 10-20 mph. Expect mainly dry conditions in Las Vegas from late morning through the evening. We'll see a mix of clouds and sun this afternoon, highs in the mid 50s, and continued chilly southwest gusts of 25 mph. Another round of showers moves through Southern Nevada tonight through early Thursday morning, and 0.10" of rain is expected in Las Vegas. Heavier showers are anticipated in southern Clark County around Laughlin. Lows tonight will drop to near 40° as southwest gusts to 20 mph and rain exaggerate the chill. Southwest gusts of 20 mph linger Thursday, and a few spotty showers are possible in Las Vegas from late morning through early afternoon. Aside from a few raindrops on Thursday, north breezes at 5-15 mph and more clouds than sun will make our high of 51° feel very chilly. Friday's north wind at 5-15 mph alongside a 30% chance of showers will give us another brisk and cold day, as daytime highs only rebound to 51° after starting in the upper 30s early. The weekend is chilly, with wake-up temperatures in the mid 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s each day. North winds on Saturday at 15-25 mph will be quite noticeable if you're outside, but at least we're dry and mostly sunny for any weekend plans. Lighter breezes (5-15 mph) are expected on Super Bowl Sunday.

Wednesday night and Thursday's round of moisture results in 5" to 15" of new snow in the Spring Mountains and Sheep Range tonight through Thursday, so another Winter Storm Warning is in place for elevations above 5,000 feet. Gusts of 40 mph in the mountains will cause blowing snow and continue to make travel slick. Lincoln County also expects 5" to 10" of snow during this time frame, and elevations above 5,000 feet will be slippery, which includes stretches of Highway 93 near Caliente and Pioche.