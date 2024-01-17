Wednesday afternoon is a bit milder

LAS VEGAS — Morning clouds give way to increasing afternoon sun, sending temperatures from the low 40s early to the low 60s later. This is our first time in the 60s in two weeks. Partly cloudy tonight with evening readings in the 50s dropping to the low 40s. Highs back to the low 60s Thursday and Friday with a mix of clouds and sun. Mid 60s Saturday as south breezes at 10-15 mph develop. We expect a 20% chance of light spotty showers with plenty of clouds. Rain chances climb to 40% Sunday, but any amounts remain light. It will be cooler then, in the upper 50s. The most likely time frame for soaking showers and slippery streets currently looks like Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning, with a quarter-inch of rain possible. The chance for measurable rain in your neighborhood is 60% on Monday and 40% on Tuesday. No big wind is expected over the next seven days. Nighttime lows will be in the mid 40s Thursday night through early next week. Right now a few inches of snow is expected this weekend in the Spring Mountains, primarily above 7,000 feet, with more snowfall as the bulk of the moisture comes through Monday and Tuesday.