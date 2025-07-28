Warmup up this week!

A high-pressure system set up over the Southern US is reversing course and pushing back towards Southern Nevada...that means hotter temperatures for us!

Monday's high temp is 105 degrees for Las Vegas. Then Tuesday we'll see 107 pushing us back into above-average territory.

We're continuing to track mostly sunny skies and mild breezes in the afternoon hours. Temps are expected to stay consistent around 106/105 Wednesday - through Sunday.

Any Monsoon related weather pattern this week will be relegated to western AZ and the Lower Colorado River Valley. In other words, storms are unlikely to develop in the Las Vegas valley.