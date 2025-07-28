Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warmup up this week!

Warming up this week!
Posted

A high-pressure system set up over the Southern US is reversing course and pushing back towards Southern Nevada...that means hotter temperatures for us!

Monday's high temp is 105 degrees for Las Vegas. Then Tuesday we'll see 107 pushing us back into above-average territory.

We're continuing to track mostly sunny skies and mild breezes in the afternoon hours. Temps are expected to stay consistent around 106/105 Wednesday - through Sunday.

Any Monsoon related weather pattern this week will be relegated to western AZ and the Lower Colorado River Valley. In other words, storms are unlikely to develop in the Las Vegas valley.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Local News

Your locals' guide to extreme summer weather in Southern Nevada