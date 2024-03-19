Warming Up the Next Few Days

LAS VEGAS — Spring starts at 8:06 p.m. and we've got a nice forecast across Southern Nevada. Calm conditions today, with breezes at 5-10 mph under a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures begin in the upper 40s and low 50s around Las Vegas, and will peak in the low 70s this afternoon. We'll drop to the low 50s tonight as calm and mainly clear conditions continue. Wednesday is warmer, in the upper 70s, with another calm and sunny day. A reminder that the UV index is "moderate" from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and "high" around 1:00 p.m., so sunscreen is a good idea. Tree pollen remains "very high" across Southern Nevada. Southwest breezes at 15-25 mph on Thursday and Friday accompany highs in the upper 70s. Las Vegas typically catches its first 80° day of spring around mid-March, so we'll watch that chance through late week. Saturday is windy (southwest gusts 35 mph) and mostly cloudy with 74°, before a drop to 66° Sunday as west breezes blow at 15-25 mph. Monday sees lingering west winds at 10-20 mph as highs continue in the mid 60s. A 10% chance of showers is in the forecast Sunday and Monday, but most of the showers will remain anchored over the mountains around Las Vegas. Nighttime lows through the next week will be in the mid 50s.