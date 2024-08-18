Warming up just a touch, with lingering moisture and winds

Breezy and mostly dry conditions are set to stick with us through our Sunday with temperatures remaining just a touch above average. We'll see a high of 106 tomorrow with wind speeds picking up in the afternoon with gusts up to 30mph. Isolated showers may pop up along the eastern border of Lincoln County, but most of this moisture is settling into Arizona and Utah, while Nevada remains mostly dry. Temperatures will continue to creep upwards over the start of the workweek as drier air sweeps into the Silver State.