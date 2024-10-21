Warming trend brings daytime high temps back above normal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We couldn't have asked for a better mid-October weekend, with lots of sun, beautiful views and temperatures in the mid-70s around the region.

After temps stayed below average this weekend, Mother Nature is getting ready to flip the script. An area of high pressure will be moving off the Pacific Coast and across the Desert Southwest this week, bringing with it higher temps upwards of 10 degrees above average.

The good news? Winds—if any—should be extremely light and variable, and nothing even close to what we saw on Friday.

Expect Monday high temps in the low 80s, with daytime highs reaching the mid to upper 80s by mid-week.