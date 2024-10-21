Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Warming trend brings daytime high temps back above normal

Temps will sit in the mid to upper 80s with lots of sunshine expected this work week
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We couldn't have asked for a better mid-October weekend, with lots of sun, beautiful views and temperatures in the mid-70s around the region.

After temps stayed below average this weekend, Mother Nature is getting ready to flip the script. An area of high pressure will be moving off the Pacific Coast and across the Desert Southwest this week, bringing with it higher temps upwards of 10 degrees above average.

The good news? Winds—if any—should be extremely light and variable, and nothing even close to what we saw on Friday.

Expect Monday high temps in the low 80s, with daytime highs reaching the mid to upper 80s by mid-week.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk