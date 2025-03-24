Warmer weather moving on in!

Get ready for sun! Over the next few days, an area of strong high pressure is taking hold of the Southwest and many places will see temperatures well above normal for this time of year — that includes Las Vegas.

Temps climb into the mid to upper 80s through Thursday, with a possibility of reaching peak heat Wednesday with a high temperature of 90 degrees in Las Vegas. We will have a lot of sunshine with this high pressure system so wear sunscreen and drink plenty of water throughout this warmup!

By Thursday, more cloud cover will develop in Southern Nevada as low pressure towards our northwest becomes integrated into the area. We'll see breezy conditions with this change and temperatures cooling back into the 70s by Friday.