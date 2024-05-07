Warmer Today, Breezes Start Tonight

LAS VEGAS — It's in the 60s with some high clouds early today, but the afternoon delivers highs in the mid 80s, a mostly sunny sky, and afternoon breezes at 10-15 mph that will increase to 20-30 mph night and 25-35 mph Wednesday. Lows the next few nights drop to the upper 50s as north winds blow. Wednesday reaches the mid 70s as afternoon winds linger at 15-25 mph. Northeast breezes at 15-25 mph linger Thursday and Friday. Highs rebound to 80° Thursday and the mid 80s Friday before heat builds across Mother's Day weekend. Gusts are capped at 15-20 mph on Saturday (90°) and Sunday (93°) as dry weather continues. Mid 90s are likely across early next week, which would be the warmest weather so far this year. Milder nighttime lows in the upper 60s and low 70s develop this weekend and early next week.