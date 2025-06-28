Warmer than normal temps for the last weekend of June

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today's forecast is almost identical to yesterday's, and we won't see changes heading into the weekend outside of temps increasing a few degrees: it'll be hot, dry and a little hazy due to wildfire smoke coming into our area from northern Mexico.

We reached 103 at Reid Airport on Friday, and it's only going to get warmer this weekend, with daytime highs of 105 on Saturday and 107 on Sunday. Monday will still be the high point of the gradual warm up that started earlier this week, with daytime highs near 110.

Overnight lows will also be warming incrementally into the low to mid 80s over this period.

If you plan on getting outdoors this weekend, temperatures at Lake Mead will be around 110 both days, Red Rock Canyon will see temps in the upper 90s and Mt. Charleston will be absolutely gorgeous with clear skies and beautiful temperatures in the mid 70s.

The temperatures we're seeing are slightly above average for the last few days of June, but the heat is certainly not uncommon for this point in the summer.

Winds have been fairly calm for Friday—spare a gusty breeze or two here and there—and aren't expected to play a big role in our weekend forecast, but breezes might pick up a bit to start next work week.

Looking ahead, we're still tracking some chances for precipitation over the desert southwest towards the middle of next week due to a low pressure system bringing more moisture into our atmosphere, but when we might expect any rain—if we get any at all—here in the valley is still up in the air. Currently, precipitation chances are still hovering around 10% next week.

In the meantime, make sure to stay hydrated this week and wear your sunscreen! The UV index will be high across the region, so definitely don't take any chances!

Enjoy your weekend!